Todd Allen Deragon of New Port Richey, Florida died November 2, 2016. He was born April 5, 1964 to Donna Lee and Michael Louis Deragon.

Todd Allen Deragon survived by his father, Michael Louis Deragon; two brothers, Troy William Brousso and Michael Deragon II; and a niece.

Todd will be cremated in New Port Richey, Florida and transported for funeral services to St. Mary Our Mother Catholic Church in Horseheads, New York.