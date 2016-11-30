Timothy Ray Gordier, 53, of Onaway, died at home, unexpectedly, Friday, November 25, 2016. The son of Roy and Marion J. (Stoner) Gordier, Tim was born in Rogers City February 20, 1963 and lived in Onaway his entire life.

Surviving Tim are his brother, Roy Gordier, and sister, Susan Gordier, both of Onaway; niece, Julie Northrop (Kris Babel) of South Boardman; and two nephews, Roy and Jonathon Gordier, both of Afton. Tim was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tower Wednesday, November 30, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Kamron Oberlin officiated. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Tim to his family to help with final expenses. Condolences maybe shared online at www.chagnonfh.com.