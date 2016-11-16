Thomas Albin Ellenberger, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 13, 2016 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alpena. Tom was born June 4, 1925 in Onaway to Albert and Regina (Cleary) Ellenberger. He attended Michigan State College and then entered the U.S. Navy during World War II. On February 26, 1949 he married Henrietta Jones in Cheboygan.

Tom was the owner of Albert Ellenberger Lumber Company in Onaway. He served on the board of directors for Citizens National Bank, was a lifetime member of the Onaway Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5857, a member of the Cheboygan Council of the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway.

Surviving Tom is his wife of 67 years, Henrietta; sons, Thomas (Barbara), Raymond (Dianne), and Robert (Norma), all of Onaway; as well as six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a brother, William Ellenberger of Onaway. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Anna Marie “Sis” Ellenberger and Therese “Terri” Couture; and brothers, Albert Jr., Donald and Bernard.

Visitation will be held at the Chagnon Funeral Home (today) Thursday, November 17, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. with a wake service beginning at 7 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be from St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway Friday, November 18, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Peter Eke officiating. Tom’s final resting place will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Onaway where the Onaway VFW Post 5857 will have military honors following the funeral Mass. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Tom to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund, Onaway VFW Post 5857, or Hospice of Michigan. Condolences may be shared with Tom’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.