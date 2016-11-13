Super moon appears Monday

The full moon for November is called the super moon, according to Space.com “because the full phase is taking place at the moon’s closest point in its orbit around the Earth, also called the perigee. NASA says the moon will appear slightly larger than a typical full moon, at about 15 percent larger. The moon won’t look this large again until 2034.”

This photo was taken Sunday Nov. 13 from the Quarry View lookout around 7 p.m. Watch tomorrow for the full moon, if the skies are clear.