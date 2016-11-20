Sunday afternoon: No time set for return of power, says Consumers spokesperson

(Nov. 20 2:30 P.M.) The latest word on power outages is not time has been set for the return of electric service.

“Currently there are 115 outages in Presque Isle County, with no definitive restoration time yet. At this time we’re still assessing damages and crews will be added to this area as they complete work in other areas,” said Debra Dodd, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy.

“Since the storms that moved through on Friday nearly 60,000 customers experienced interruptions due to high winds and snow that brought down power lines and caused other damages. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”