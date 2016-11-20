Some local areas without power
Some areas of the county are without power after a fall storm blew through Michigan Saturday. Power went out in parts of Rogers City Saturday evening and have not been restored as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday. According to Consumers Energy, power is expected to be restored by 12 p.m. Sunday.
“We’ll continue to update the estimated time as more information becomes available. This is only an estimate. Actual restoration times may vary. If the weather or road conditions change, or the extent of the outage is more significant than expected, restoration to your service may be impacted. The restoration estimate shown here is the same information that is made available through our telephone Customer Service Representatives and our automated voice response system,” the Consumers’ Web site states.