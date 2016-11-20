Some local areas without power

Some areas of the county are without power after a fall storm blew through Michigan Saturday. Power went out in parts of Rogers City Saturday evening and have not been restored as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday. According to Consumers Energy, power is expected to be restored by 12 p.m. Sunday.

