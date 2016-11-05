Rogers City to play in regional semifinals after winning district championship

Rogers City topped Hillman 3-0 to take the district volleyball championship in Wolverine Friday. They now move on to the Rudyard regional where they face DeTour, ranked No. 7 in the latest Michigan Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Gametime is 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Last night was such a mental match for us with Onaway. And tonight, its not knowing what they are going to bring. Hillman had their “A” game today. They just brought it. Their defense was absolutely awesome. We really had to work to find some holes,” said coach Jackie Quaine after the match.

Quaine said she likes that her team never backs down and plays good defense all the time.

The Hurons defeated Wolverine 3-0 and No. 5 Onaway 3-0 to make it to the championship contest.

DeTour won its own district tournament with wins over Pickford and Cedarville. The RC/DeTour winner faces the winner of the Pellston vs. Brimley regional semifinal. Brimley defeated Engadine (an honorable mention in the coaches poll) and Kinross Maplewood Baptist in their district tournament. Pellston, who lost to the Hurons in last year’s regionals, defeated Petoskey St. Michael Academy and Mackinaw City to win a district title.

The regional championship is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Rudyard High School. Rogers City is the defending regional champion.