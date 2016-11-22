Reverend Raymond Clement Mulka entered eternal life November 17, 2016 at the age of 92. He was born April 11, 1924 in Rogers City to Stanley J. and Victoria (Buzala) Mulka. He attended St. Ignatius Elementary School in Rogers City and St. Joseph Seminary in Grand Rapids, and received his philosophical education at Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit and theological education at Mt. St. Mary’s of the West Seminary in Norwood, Ohio. He was ordained June 11, 1949 at St. Mary Cathedral in Saginaw by the Most Reverend Allen Babcock.

Following his ordination, Mulka served as assistant Pastor for St. Andrew Parish in Saginaw and St. Stanislaus Parish in Bay City. He became Pastor for St. Anne Parish in Harrisville January 15, 1953 and subsequently served as Pastor for the parishes of St. Mary in Alpena, St. Francis in Traverse City, St. Joseph in Mapleton, St. Casimir in Posen and as Administrator for St. Dominic in Metz. He retired from active ministry in 1989 and during his retirement was appointed as Vicar General beginning October 11, 1990 for a three-year term. He also served as Knights of Columbus Chaplain, Presbyteral Council member, Priests’ Retirement Fund Board member and a Consultor. On December 23, 2011 he became a Prelate of Honor of His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI and was given the honorary title of “Monsignor.” A celebration was held at St. Mary Cathedral in Gaylord Sunday, April 15, 2012 during which he received his Diploma of Papal Honor.

Mulka is survived by his brother Edwin of Rogers City; several nephews and nieces; and his dear friend and caretaker, Mary Seguin of Alpena. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul, Lawrence, Leopold and the Rev. Arthur Mulka; and sisters Blanche Daas, Cecelia Lewandowski, Irene Heinzel and Louise Mauti.

Visitation was held Sunday, November 20, at Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City, including praying the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and the Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Visitation was held again Monday, November 21, until the Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by the Most Rev. Steven J. Raica at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Rogers City. Burial followed at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rogers City.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 2635 U.S.-23, Alpena, MI 49707.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him;may all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.