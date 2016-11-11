Renetta E. (Onishuk) Bruski, 91, of Grand Blanc, formerly of Posen, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2016. Renetta was born on November 10, 1924, in Hamtramck, MI to the late Frank and Pauline (Gredzinski) Onishuk. Renetta graduated from Hamtramck High School in 1943. She was employed by the Naval Ordnance Center as a personnel resources clerk from 1944-1948. On January 24, 1948, she married Theodore A. Bruski at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Detroit. Together they made their home in Posen and raised their family. Ted preceded her in death on October 28, 1997.

Renetta and her sister, Rita Onishuk, were the first girls to be coached by renowned tennis coach, Jean Hoxie. They won many tournaments and were often written about in the Detroit newspapers. She loved to watch professional tennis matches. Renetta was an avid bowler in her younger years, bowling on a mixed league with her husband Ted and, also a women’s league in later years. During her lifetime, Renetta spent many happy summers at the family cottage on Grand Lake with her family and friends. Renetta was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church, St. Casimir Rosary Sodality, and Posen V.F.W. Post 7804 Auxiliary. Surviving are her 5 children, Diane (Alan) Schwartz, Lynn (Terry) Ayres, Jeffrey (Kate) Bruski, Kimberly (Mark) Szymanski, Theodore (Michelle) Bruski; loving Nana to 15 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Amy) Schwartz, Ryan Schwartz, Jeremy (Kristyn) Ayres, Emily (Jon) Maccombs, Erin (Bill) Luke, Jenna Szymanski, Megan Szymanski, Sarah (Justin) Cotter, Jared Bruski, Grace Schmitz, Maggie Schmitz, Greg (Jessica) Schmitz, Bonnie Schmitz, James Stefanski, Jessica Stefanski; 7 great grandchildren, Lily Schwartz, Stella Ayres, Wyatt Maccombs, Alma Maccombs, Lauren Luke, Leah Luke, Jaiden Walker; sister-in-law, Verna Bruski; and nephew, Jim Beltz.Mrs. Bruski was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Karen Anne Bruski; siblings, Irene (Edmund) Wozniak, Leonard Onishuk, Henry Onishuk, and twin sister, Rita (William) Beltz.

Mrs. Bruski is at the Bannan Funeral Home where visitation will take place on Friday from 3 – 8 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. and a Parish Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Fr. Stan Bereda officiating.Interment: Family Plot at St. Casimir Catholic Church Cemetery

Memorials may be made in Renetta’s memory to Hospice of Michigan or Alzheimer’s Association

