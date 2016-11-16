Renetta E. (Onishuk) Bruski, 91, of Grand Blanc, formerly of Posen, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2016.

Renetta was born November 10, 1924, in Hamtramck, to the late Frank and Pauline (Gredzinski) Onishuk. Renetta graduated from Hamtramck High School in 1943. She was employed by the Naval Ordnance Center as a personnel resources clerk from 1944-1948. On January 24, 1948, she married Theodore A. Bruski at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Detroit. Together they made their home in Posen and raised their family. Ted preceded her in death October 28, 1997. Renetta and her sister, Rita Onishuk, were the first girls to be coached by renowned tennis coach, Jean Hoxie. They won many tournaments and were often written about in the Detroit newspapers. She loved to watch professional tennis matches. Renetta was an avid bowler in her younger years, bowling on a mixed league with her husband Ted and, also a women’s league in later years. During her lifetime, Renetta spent many happy summers at the family cottage on Grand Lake with her family and friends.

Renetta was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church, St. Casimir Rosary Sodality, and Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7804 Auxiliary.

Surviving are her five children, Diane (Alan) Schwartz, Lynn (Terry) Ayres, Jeffrey (Kate) Bruski, Kimberly (Mark) Szymanski and Theodore (Michelle) Bruski; loving Nana to 15 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Amy) Schwartz, Ryan Schwartz, Jeremy (Kristyn) Ayres, Emily (Jon) Maccombs, Erin (Bill) Luke, Jenna Szymanski, Megan Szymanski, Sarah (Justin) Cotter, Jared Bruski, Grace Schmitz, Maggie Schmitz, Greg (Jessica) Schmitz, Bonnie Schmitz, James Stefanski, Jessica Stefanski; seven great-grandchildren, Lily Schwartz, Stella Ayres, Wyatt Maccombs, Alma Maccombs, Lauren Luke, Leah Luke and Jaiden Walker; sister-in-law, Verna Bruski; and a nephew, Jim Beltz.

Mrs. Bruski was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Karen Anne Bruski; siblings, Irene (Edmund) Wozniak, Leonard Onishuk, Henry Onishuk, and twin sister, Rita (William) Beltz.

Mrs. Bruski is at the Bannan Funeral Home where visitation took place Friday with the Rosary recited and a Parish Prayer Service that evening. Visitation continued Saturday at St. Casimir Catholic Church until time of the Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Stan Bereda officiating.

Interment was at the family plot at St. Casimir Catholic Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Renetta’s memory to Hospice of Michigan or Alzheimer’s Association.