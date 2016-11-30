RC City Council Proceedings
MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL
HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON TUESDAY,
OCTOBER 4, 2016
Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.
PRESENT – Adair, McLennan, Nowak, and Sobeck. ABSENT – Bielas.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Nowak/McLennan, that the minutes of the Workshop and Regular Council Meeting of September 20, 2016 be approved as written.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
CITY CLERK’S REPORT:
CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:
McLennan/Adair, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $736,929.83 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS:
HOMECOMING PARADE
RESOLUTION NO. 2016-88
Nowak/McLennan, to approve the request of the Rogers City High School to hold the Homecoming Parade on Friday, October 14, 2016 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Grambau Center, proceeding on Huron Ave. to Third Street, and concluding at Gilpin Field.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
TRICK-OR -TREAT HOURS
RESOLUTION NO. 2016-89
Adair/McLennan, to set the hours for trick-or-treating on Halloween, October 31, 2016 within the City limits from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:19 p.m.
TERRI L. KOSS, CITY CLERK/TREASURER
Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.