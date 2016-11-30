Presque Isle County Road Commission Minutes

Presque Isle County

Road Commission

Condensed Minutes

November 7, 2016

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Chairman Charles Rhode called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Charles Rhode, Ronald Bischer.

Excused: Thomas Catalano

Also Present: Supt. /Mgr Smigelski, Clerk Wirgau, County Road Engineer Straley.

Visitors: Two.

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from October 17, 2016 meetings as presented.

Ayes: All.

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Bischer (Rhode) to approve the November 7, 2016 accounts payable in the amount of $118,085.49.

Ayes: Rhode, Bischer.

9:00 are – Truck Bid Opening

A motion was approved to accept all bids and allow Supt./Mgr and Mechanic to review bids prior to next meeting when the bid will be awarded.

County Road Engineer Report:

County Road Engineer Mark Straley updated the Board on the status of a MSP Mitigation grant application for replacement of culverts 638 Highway at the Grand Lake outlet. Under Federal FEMA regulations a public hearing will be necessary.

A motion was approved setting a Public Hearing for Monday, December 12, 2016 at 9:00 and to set December Board meeting dates as December 12, 2016 and December 29, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.

Supt./Mgr Report:

• Supt./Mgr attended the Regional Task Force meeting last Friday. The five-year schedule was set.

• We will be holding an employee fall safety meeting today beginning at 10:00 a.m.

• CRA is preparing a report that will be distributed to both the County Road Agencies and the Forest Industry in an effort to improve communication and interaction between the two sectors.

• The Rogers City Chamber of Commerce has awarded Presque Isle County Road Commission a certificate of appreciation for our 100 years of service.

• The new MDOT Maintenance Contract has arrived and will be reviewed.

• Supt./Mgr and Clerk are working on the 2017 Budget.

Unfinished Business:

A discussion was held regarding right of way on 638 Highway near Bullhead Lake.

New Business:

A motion was approved authorizing expenses for Supt./Mgr to attend a Legal Issues Symposium in Mt. Pleasant on December 6, 2016.

Clerk Wirgau reviewed 3rd Financial Reports and proposed budget amendments.

A motion was approved to amend the 2016 Budget as presented.

The next meeting dates will be Monday, November 21, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. and Monday, December 12, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.

There being no further business, it was moved by Rhode (Bischer) to adjourn the meeting at 10:00 a.m.

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.