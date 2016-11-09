Presque Isle County Road Commission Minutes

Presque Isle County

Road Commission

Condensed Minutes

October 17, 2016

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Chairman Charles Rhode called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Charles Rhode, Ronald Bischer, Thomas Catalano

Also Present: Supt./Mgr Smigelski, Clerk Wirgau

Visitors: None

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from October 3, 2016 meetings as presented.

Ayes: All

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Catalano (Bischer) to approve the October 17, 2016 accounts payable in the amount of $292,564.98

Ayes: Catalano, Bischer, Rhode

Supt./Mgr Report:

• State and county salt has been delivered. Crews have been mixing the salt/sand mix at the end of last week to fill our sheds.

• An estimated 150 adults along with 50 to 60 children attended the open house last Friday. Comments were very positive about the event.

• Supt./Mgr will be attending a Federal Aid Task Force workshop in Gaylord tomorrow.

• A public hearing is scheduled for next Monday, October 24, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. for the purpose of accepting comments on the expenditure of FAST ACT funding.

• An Employee Safety Meeting is scheduled for Monday, November 7, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. following the regular Board meeting.

Unfinished Business:

A discussion was held regarding a safety award purchase for the crew.

New Business:

Motions were approved to allow expenses for the Clerk and Payroll Clerk to attend a HR/Finance meeting in Grayling on October 25, 2016, and for the Supt./Mgr, Commissioners and Clerk to attend the Straits Area Council Meeting on November 1, 2016 in Mackinaw City.

The next meeting dates will be Monday, November 7, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. and Monday, November 21, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.

There being no further business it was moved by Catalano (Bischer) to adjourn the meeting at 9:30 a.m.

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.