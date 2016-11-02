Orem B. Mero passed peacefully away October 27, 2016 in Gaylord.

Mr. Mero was born June 3, 1919 in Onaway, to Charles and Eva Mero.

One of 12 children, he attended Onaway High School and was employed in Onaway until the time of his enlistment into the Navy at the advent of America’s involvement in the Pacific Theater of World War II.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he married Audrey A. Meitzner of Onaway. Together they started a family and moved to Gaylord in 1955 whereupon he started a business as an independent insurance agent, which he maintained for over thirty years.

Orem lived a truly unique life, having been born on the heels of the Lost Generation and at the conclusion of a catastrophic world war. Growing up, he witnessed the worst economic depression in American history only to be called into serving in the most devastating and influential conflict in human history. He lived through the tensions of the Cold War and watched the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Twin Towers. All the while, the world around him grew technologically at an unprecedentedly exponential rate.

In light of this, Orem was a veritable well of stories and wisdom, all of which he lovingly imparted to those whom he cared for in the course of his life. Those who survive him, wife, Audrey; daughter, Joy (Morris Droppers); son, James (Jamie), son, Joel (Pam); sisters, Kathleen, Florence and Rosalie; brother, Emmet; grandsons, Jason Pickens, Christopher Pickens, Joel Mero, Curtis Mero and Benjamin Mero; granddaughters, Caitlin Kramer and Amanda Droppers; great-grandsons, Brantley Lawes, Emmet Kramer and Alexander Pickens; and great-granddaughters, Ella Sue Mero, Emmalyn Pickens and Penelope Pickens, will always remember him as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor and friend.

Mr. Mero was preceded in death by his son, John Mero in 2013.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in Mr. Mero’s name, may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Building Fund, through the Nelson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1548, Gaylord MI 49734. www.nelsonsfuneralhome.com.