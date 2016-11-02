Neil J. Crevier, 81, of Millersburg, died Friday, October 28, 2016 at Tendercare Health Center in Rogers City. The son of Adlore and Marie (Brenner) Crevier, Neil was born March 5, 1935 in Millersburg in the house where he resided for all his 81 years. He married Ruth Mae Lawson October 14, 1961 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onaway. They enjoyed a loving marriage for 35 years before Ruth’s death in 1996.

In 1976 Neil went to work at Pine Lumber in Millersburg where he spent the next 20 years working delivering building materials to his friends and neighbors in the community he loved. With construction work in his background and Neil’s friendly, outgoing demeanor, it was a job that suited him well.

A lifelong resident of Millersburg, Neil was a wealth of information when it came to the history of the area and was a member of the Millersburg Historical Society.

Having a lifelong love for baseball, Neil always enjoyed watching a game, especially the Detroit Tigers. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming, but his greatest love was for his family. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. A loving father and grandfather, Neil would do anything to help his family.

Surviving Neil is his daughter, Suzanne (Jeff) Foster of Ocqueoc; sons, Robert Pope of Alaska and Rex (Jeanette) Pope of Ludington; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; as well as two sisters, Jenny (Bob) Sawyer of Saginaw and Mary Lou Teel of Seattle, Washington. Neil was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Ruth Crevier; brother, Clifford; sister, Catherine “Kate” Kreft; and great-grandson, Wyatt.

Visitation was held at the Chagnon Funeral Home Monday, October 31. Neil’s funeral service was at the funeral home Tuesday with burial following at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg. The Rev. Jeffrey Bonn from Trinity Lutheran Church in Ocqueoc officiated.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Neil to his family. Condolences may be shared with Neil’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.