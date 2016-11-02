Mary Elizabeth Rodewald, 101, of Rogers City passed away October 29, 2016 at Rogers City Tendercare. Mary was born April 22, 1915 in the family home on the farm at Sellers, South Carolina.

Mary met her future husband, OK “Rody” Rodewald while working in the same office at Southern Railroad. Mary and Rody were married in Memphis April 15, 1943.

When Rody died in 1993, Mary decided to move to Rogers City so she would be closer to her daughter, Mary Ann.

Mary is survived by a step-son, Richard A. (Jill) Rodewald of Northridge, California;

two daughters, Susan Elizabeth Berry (Randy) Thomas of Lakeport, California and

Mary Ann (Karl W.) Heidemann of Rogers City; a son William Kenneth (Barbara) Rodewald of New Berlin, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Tanaya Rodewald of California, Tarn Rodewald of Playa Vista, California, Heather Heidemann Nordenbrock of Ann Arbor and Karl K. (Danielle) Heidemann of Rogers City;

six great-grandchildren, Karl A. Heidemann, Salena Heidemann, and Bradley Heidemann of Rogers City, Lily Nordenbrock, Colby Nordenbrock and Jackson Nordenbrock of Ann Arbor, Wayatt L. Rodewald and Emmett G. Rodewald of Playa Vista, California.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, OK “Rody” Rodewald; brother, Edmund Burke Berry III; and a granddaughter, Lela Rodewald.

Friends may visit at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rogers City Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. through time of her memorial service at 11 a.m. with Revs. Greg and Karen Zurakowski officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Rogers City in memory of Mary.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences and more information at www.beckfuneralhome.org.