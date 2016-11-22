Margaret Filipiak, 87, of Alpena passed away November 15, 2016 at Tendercare – Greenview.

She was born December 25, 1928 in Rogers City to Ignatius and Theresa (Polaski) Mayes.

Margaret is survived by two daughters, Diane Olson of Alpena and Linda (Rick) Olson of Spruce; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.