Lucille A. Huffman, of Onaway, died on her 73rd birthday, November 10, 2016 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. The daughter of Raymond and Elizabeth (Toronto) Major, Lucille was born in Detroit and graduated from Troy High School in 1962. On August 11, 1963 she married Stanley Huffman at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson.

Lucille retired from Atlas Welding Accessories in Troy where she had worked in sales for many years.

After retiring, she and Stanley moved north to Onaway and Lucille worked as a cashier at Carters Grocery Store. Some of Lucille’s most cherished memories were of camping trips to Onaway when her children were young.

She also was a bit of an artist and enjoyed painting and decorating.

Caring and nurturing, Lucille put others first. She was devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren and always made sure they were well taken care of.

Surviving Lucille is her husband of 53 years, Stanley Huffman of Onaway; daughter, Paula (Don) Morrison of Madison Heights; son, Paul (Lisa) Huffman of Honor; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Lurana Munyan; and three brothers, Louis, Ronnie and Johnny Major. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Ann Marie Derry; son, Lonie Huffman; and brother, Ray Major.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.

It was Lucille’s wish that no funeral or memorial service take place. Her final resting place will be in Tower at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Lucille to the Forest-Waverly Fire Association, c/o Chris Larson, 6275 Brenda Lane, Onaway, MI 49765. Condolences may be shared with Lucille’s family at www.chagnonfh.com