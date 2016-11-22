Lillian Bandish, 90, of Onaway, died at home peacefully, surrounded by her family, November 17, 2016. She was born to Stanley and Genevieve (Binkoski) Kowalski September 29, 1926 in Detroit. On October 5, 1946 Lillian and Earl F. Bandish were married in Detroit and made their home in the Polish community of Hamtramck. They lived there until 1964 when they moved north to Onaway.

During World War II, Lillian worked at Willow Run building airplanes. She then took a position as a key punch operator at the Excello Corporation in Detroit. Eventually she retired from Proctor and Gamble in Cheboygan where she worked in the maintenance department, not to mention her full time job being a wife and mother. Very devout in her Catholic faith, Lillian was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. She was involved in many church activities, taught catechism and was a member of the Altar Society.

Very important to Lillian was her family, her faith and her Polish heritage. She had close relationships with all of her children and loved spending time with them. She instilled in her family a strong Catholic faith and family values. An excellent cook, Lillian kept her Polish heritage alive, preparing traditional Polish dishes and teaching her family to make them as well. She enjoyed gardening and loved going to the casino. Win or lose, Lillian was a devoted Red Wings fan and loved watching football and tennis on television. Although she was of small stature, Lillian was big in personality. She had a wonderful sense of humor, was feisty and tougher than nails.

Surviving Lillian are her daughters, Earlene Chasse of Cheboygan and Marsha (Ray) Tovar of Onaway; sons, Kim, Philip (Deb), and Chris (Ann) Bandish, all of Onaway; as well as 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Lillian also leaves her sister, Delphine (Sigmund) Malofy of Sterling Heights; brother, Ronald (Donna) Kowalski of Penn Hill, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years December 14, 1993; her son, Stanley in 2008; daughter-in-law, Laurie in 2016; and her sister, Ronaldine.

The funeral Mass in memory of Lillian will be at St. Paul Catholic Church Saturday December 3, at 11 a.m. Lillian’s family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the Mass. The Rev. Peter Eke will officiate. Lillian’s final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tower. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Lillian to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund or St. Paul’s Altar Society. Condolences may be shared with Lillian’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.