John Jerome Brzezinski, 72 of Houghton Lake, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2016 at Mapleview AFC in Houghton Lake.

Born April 8, 1944 in Leer, John was the son of Jerome and Helen (Roznowski) Brzezinski. He grew up in Rogers City where he lived before moving to Houghton Lake several years ago.

John attended the School for the Blind in Lansing, from where he graduated in 1964. Though blind from birth, John was an avid reader. He was also a sports fan, especially following the Detroit Tigers and Lions. He had a sharp mind and could recite statistics that few others could remember. John’s family, his friends and his faith were the focus of his life.

John is survived by his brothers and sisters, Elaine Aikens of Nashville, Tennessee, Stanley Brzezinski of Roseville, Dennis Brzezinski of St. Cloud, Florida and Debra (Noel) Altman of Gaylord; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lawrence Brzezinski.

John’s family will visit with friends from 3-8 p.m. Friday, December 2, at Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service where a vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, at St. Mary Cathedral in Gaylord where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow the funeral Mass. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rogers City.

Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to St. Ignatius School in Rogers City. Please share your memories and personal messages with John’s family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com.