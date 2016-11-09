Jennifer Jean Budnick, 67, of Posen passed away peacefully November 5, 2016, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. She was born February 23, 1949 in Rogers City to Harry and Regina (Roznowski) Durecki.

Jenny graduated from Rogers City High School in 1968. On April 24, 1971 she married Dennis Budnick at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella. Jenny enjoyed watching her soaps and reading the tabloids.

Mrs. Budnick is survived by her husband, Dennis; four children, Derek (Wanita) of Alpena, Dennis Jr. of Posen,

Dana (Eileen) of Alpena and Deidre of Posen; two grandchildren, Tristan Pilarski and Kayleigh Budnick;

five siblings, Mary (John) Kroll of Posen, Thomas Durecki of East Jordan, Christine (Kenneth) Matelski of Gaylord, Anne (Mike) Kosiara of Rogers City and Laura Durecki of Alpena; and many nieces and nephews.

Jenny was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Regina.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday until the Rosary which was led by her sister, Mary, followed by the parish prayer service. Visitation resumed at St. Casimir Catholic Church Wednesday through time of her funeral Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Interment followed at the St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Daughters of Isabella, Posen Fire and Rescue, Friends Together, or K of C’s Chalice Fund in memory of Jennifer Budnick.

