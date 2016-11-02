Janice Marie Konarzewski, 70, of Alpena passed away October 31, 2016 at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

She was born December 13, 1945 in Alpena to Anthony and Thelma (James) Grochowski.

Mrs. Konarzewski is survived by her husband, Ray; four children, Robert (Mary) Konarzewski of Essexville, Kimberly Konarzewski of Atlanta, Georgia, Tony (Leah) Konarzewski of Romeo and Charles (Sandy) Konarzewski of Alpena; four grandchildren; eight brothers; and two sisters.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City Saturday, November 5, from 2 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Memorials may be given to Friends Together Cancer Support Organization in Alpena.

