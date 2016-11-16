Harvey “Harv” Hyvonen, 76, died peacefully at home October 9, 2016 in Ferndale.

Harvey is survived by his children, Lou Hyvonen (Jodi Hyvonen) of Commerce Township, Deborah Hyvonen of Ferndale, Dawn Eckhardt (Richard Eckhardt Jr.) of Englewood, Ohio and Scott Hyvonen of Highland; five step-children; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; along with his siblings Kenneth Hyvonen of San Diego, California and Christine Alverson of Washington. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hyvonen, of Onaway.

Harvey was born September 30, 1940, in Detroit to Einar Hyvonen and Cecilia (Stappert) Hyvonen. He graduated from Center Line High School and joined the Navy in December of 1958 and was a member until April 1963. “Harvey Who?” worked for General Motors as a pipe fitter for over 35 years before retiring to Onaway, where he resided until his death.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held January 7, 2017 from noon – 5 p.m. at Farina’s Banquet Center in Berkley.