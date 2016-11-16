Laughter, loyalty, love: these are the words that describe the wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and rock of our family, who left us too soon November 2, 2016.

Denise Keeley Badder lived her life on her own terms and fittingly refused to move onto her next adventure until her wishes, being home and surrounded by family, were met.

Denise was the youngest of five children born to the late Nancy and Bill Keeley of Onaway. Upon graduation she followed the love of her life, Wayne David Badder, up to Alaska to start their life together in Delta Junction.

With their sons, Wayne Jr. and Jesse, they lived a life full of outdoor adventures: fishing, snowmachining,and sports too numerous to list. Denise was not only the greatest cheerleader for the men in her life but also an active participant. She loved to bowl, run softball tournaments as well as play in them and play racquetball.

In 1996 the family moved to North Pole where they stayed until the boys graduated. After nearly 23 years in Alaska their journeys took them to Death Valley National Park where she worked as an IT specialist for the past 15 years.

Denise loved the National Park system and took every chance to experience as many as possible with family and friends. While there Denise’s passion for the environment stayed strong and she taught us how we should behave and live. She never backed down from any challenge and believed in hard work and treating others the way you would like to be treated.

Her quick wit, sarcasm and humor were beloved character traits by all who knew her. Denise had many hobbies: crafting, sewing, biking, cake decorating, Tigers baseball (which always seemed to break her heart) and of course shoe shopping. She loved to travel with her husband as much as possible and experience new places. If you listened to her music, you find a Christmas song, even if it was July. Her greatest role was as Grandma, where she loved and spoiled her grand babies Zaner, Cal-cal and baby Kas dearly.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Nancy Keeley; in-laws, Duane, Julie, and Barb Badder; and brother–in-law, Wally Larson all of Onaway. She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne David; sons, Wayne (Robyn) and Jesse; grandchildren, Zane, Calvin, and Kassidy; siblings Karen (Dan) Sachs, Bill (Doreen) Keeley, Mary Larson and Daniel Keeley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Susan (Denny) Sandow, Jeff (Charlene) Badder, Leslie Badder and Mike Badder; and many nieces and nephews.