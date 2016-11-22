Clifford Arnold Goddard, 71, of Onaway passed away November 17, 2016 at home surrounded by his family. Clifford was born June 17, 1945 in Flint to Walter and Arlene (Hack) Goddard.

Mr. Goddard is survived by his three children, Larry of Rogers City and Derek and Jeffrey both of Onaway; eight grandchildren;

four great-grandchildren; and his sister, Peggy Hagon of Owosso.

Inurnment will take place at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

