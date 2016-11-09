Charles W. Hendries, 92, of Presque Isle, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home Thursday, November 3, 2016.

Charles was born September 29, 1924, in Royal Oak, the son of Tilda (Jensen) and Erwin Hendries.

Charles is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha; his children, Paul (Carol), Caryn (Michael) Beeson Claudia Hendries-Burns, Cynthia (Osama) Judeh, Scott (Amy); 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald of Costa Mesa, California;

and brother-in-law, Victor Joseph (Joyce) Gornall; and six nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Monday, November 7, with Revs.

Greg and Karen Zurakowski officiating at the Grand Lake Community Chapel in Presque Isle, with military honors accorded by Posen VFW Post 7804.

Interment followed at the Presque Isle Township Cemetery. Memorials/Donations may be made to the Grand Lake Community Chapel, Presque Isle District Library – Grand Lake Branch or East Grand Lake Fire Department.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

