Charleen Nichols, 71, originally from Millersburg, died in a nursing home November 21, 2016, in Yakima, Washington.

Surviving Charl are her children, Monica, Yevette, Alfonso and Catrina; brothers, Hiram, James, Richard and Jerry; and a sister, Martha. Also, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle; parents; and a sister, Joyce.