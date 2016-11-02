Cards and Hurons face each other in district semifinals

Two volleyball powers will square off in the district semifinals in Wolverine Thursday (Nov. 3) at 7:30 p.m. as Rogers City faces Onaway. Posen plays Hillman in the 6 p.m. match with the winners of tonight’s matches facing off in the district championship match Friday at 7 p.m. in Wolverine.

“We are going to have our “A” game. We are going to have to clean up our serving a little bit. Hopefully we can carry on that momentum,” said coach Jackie Quaine.

Rogers City made quick work of the Wolverine Wildcats in Tuesday’s first round, taking the match 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-11). Onaway had a first-round bye.

Behind the serving of junior Kayla Rabeau and kills by Taylor Fleming, off sets by Erika Peacock, the Hurons ran out to a 10-0 lead in the first set. Wolverine managed to win two points in a row only once in the set, which ended with Peacock serving up an ace and then setting up Taylor Fleming for the winning kill.

Wolverine lost the serve to start the second set, and Rogers City took advantage by gaining a 3-0 lead. Then things got a little sloppy for the Hurons as Wolverine tied the score at 7-7. But then the Hurons took over scoring 12 points while Rabeau served to put away set two.

In the final set, Wolverine had its only lead of the match, 1-0, but that didn’t last long. With Peacock at the service line, the Hurons took a commanding 11-1 lead, then after a serve went into the net, won the next seven points to lead 18-2. Wolverine did manage a 5-0 run to make the score 22-10, but couldn’t match up with the Hurons aggressive play at the net.

Taylor Fleming had 11 kills while Rabeau added 11 aces, 13 digs and four kills. Jayna Hance led the team with 11 digs. Hannah Dittmar had six kills while Alissa Bowden added four kills in the match.

Posen faces Hillman in district semifinals

Posen (18-14-7) fresh off a win at North Star League (NSL) Little Dipper Little Dipper conference tournament title, begins tournament play Thursday by facing Hillman.

The Vikings topped Fairview 25-22, 25-20, Atlanta 25-19, 25-17, before splitting with AuGres 21-25, 25-21 and defeating Hale 27-25.

On the day, middle hitter Cami LaTulip had 23 kills while Sam Lenard added 16 kills and nine aces. Brooke Ciarkowski had two kills while Faith Romel had five kills.

*** *** ***

The winner of the Wolverine district advances to the Rudyard regional Nov. 8 to face the winner of the DeTour district (Cedarville, Mackinac Island, DeTour, Pickford) in the 6 p.m. match.

The regional finals are set for Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. The Rudyard regional winner advances to the Class D quarterfinals Nov. 15 scheduled at Engadine.

(More details are in the Nov. 3, 2016 edition of the Advance.