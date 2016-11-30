Betty Ann Schellie, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Friday, November 25, 2016.

Born August 28, 1939 in Posen, Betty Ann attended a one-room school house named Rocky Valley where she became known for her baseball skills and competitive nature earning her the nickname of “Hank” Agguire by her fellow classmates. She later transferred to Saint Casimir’s School, and ultimately graduated from Posen Consolidated School in 1958. In 1957 Betty Ann reigned over the Posen Potato Festival after being crowned Miss Posen by then Auditor General Frank Szymanski. Betty Ann began her career at Posen Consolidated Schools as the school’s cook in 1968 and retired 42 years later from the job she loved as the schools head cook. Betty Ann also had a love of farming and followed that passion by operating the family farm her parents founded on Miller Road in Posen for more than 25 years.

Having a love of sports, she followed her three sons’ high school careers along with grandchildren’s sporting events, and later becoming the official book keeper for the varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball teams in Posen for many years.

Betty Ann was also a member of Saint Casimir Catholic Church, Saint Casimir Rosary Sodality, Posen Sports Boosters and served on the Krakow Township Assessment Board.

Known for her social nature and love of children, Betty Ann was the family’s social planner and her home was the hub for all family gatherings including Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter which not only included her immediate family, but also her two sisters’families as well.

Betty Ann also had a love of her Polish heritage, dancing, camping, cooking and her Catholic faith.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Donald Schellie; three sons, Rodney Kasubowski of Posen, Michael (Alison) Schellie of Williamston and Thomas (Kari) Schellie of Grand Haven; step-daughter, Susan Schellie of Alpena; five grandchildren, Joseph, Ashley, Jenna, Anthony and Elizabeth; and two sisters, Alice Modrzynski of Posen and Geraldine (Terry) Hahn of Alpena.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Elizabeth (Bronikowski) Modrzynski.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday where the Rosary Sodality was led the Rosary followed by the Parish Wake Service with Sister Mary Michelz conducting. Visitation resumed Monday at St. Casimir Catholic Church until time of Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Betty Ann will always be loved, never forgotten and forever missed.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of Betty Ann Schellie.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.