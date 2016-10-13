Special tribute pages to honor ’76 Cards

The Advance will publish special pages looking back on Big Red’s 1976 playoff run. The 1976 Onaway Cardinals won their first 10 games to earn a berth in the Class C state championship football game at the Pontiac Silverdome. The Advance is planning a tribute to the team and the town which supported their players all the way to the state championship game.

Advance reporter Jim Karshner covered the Cards and we will feature his writing and photos along with writing from Advance managing editor Peter Jakey.

The number of pages is dependent on advertiser support of our project. The Advance is offering 2 column by 2-inch ads at special rate of $35 each.



The special pages will be published in the Thanksgiving week edition of the Presque Isle County Advance. Advertising deadline is Nov. 15. Call the Advance at (989) 734-2105 to place your ad.