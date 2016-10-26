Shirley V. Sbonek, 90, of Millersburg, died at Hospice House in Cheboygan Thursday, October 20, 2016. The daughter of Oscar and Emma (Bradley) Sharkey, Shirley was born in Detroit October 28, 1925, was raised in Cheboygan and graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1943. She married Ronald J. Sbonek November 8, 1980 in St. Clair Shores and soon after moved to Millersburg.

Shirley worked as a secretary in a law firm in Detroit for many years before retiring in 1980.

Strong in her Methodist faith, Shirley was very active in the Millersburg Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, cooked and baked for church dinners and was a past president of the Millersburg Methodist Women. She also was active with Church Women United of Presque Isle County, the Millersburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary, the Millersburg Historical Society and the Cheboygan Hospital (now McLaren) Ladies Auxiliary. Shirley was a charter member and past officer of the Millersburg Women’s Auxiliary of the Eagles.

Not one for staying home, Shirley liked being busy and on the go. She always enjoyed taking a ride to Cheboygan or Alpena to do a little shopping and go out for dinner. She loved to dance and there weren’t many who could “jitterbug” like Shirley. She also enjoyed flower gardening and loved animals, especially dogs. With her Christian virtues, she was considerate of others, always ready to help those in need and never held a grudge. Through her 90 years, Shirley remained young at heart. She was fun-loving and loved to laugh.

Surviving Shirley is her husband of 36 years, Ron Sbonek of Millersburg; nephews, Chris, David, Mark and Joe; as well as many cousins. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Linda.

Shirley’s funeral was held at the Millersburg Methodist Church Monday, October 24. Her final resting place is in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Shirley to Hospice House in Cheboygan. Condolences may be shared online at www.chagnonfh.com.