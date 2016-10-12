Ronald E. Schaefer, 68, of Alanson, formerly of Onaway died Thursday, October 6, 2016 at home.

Surviving are his wife, Diane Schaefer of Alanson; a son, Josh (Annette) Schaefer of Alanson; two grandchildren; four brothers, Carl Schaefer of Cheboygan, Henry (Cheryl) Schaefer of Cheboygan, Robert (Ann) Schaefer of Indian River, Fred Schaefer of Onaway; and a sister, Jill Nancy Johnson of Petoskey.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be Saturday, October 15, at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 7489 Mission Road, Alanson. Final resting place will be at North Allis Twp. Cemetery, Onaway.