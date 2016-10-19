Rogers City, Onaway celebrate fall homecoming

This week’s edition (Oct. 20, 2106) features the homecoming courts of Onaway and Rogers City High Schools. The weather was spectacular for October under the Friday night lights. It helped make homecoming celebrations even more enjoyable in Onaway and Rogers City.

At left, Vydailya Letts was named fall homecoming queen in Onaway, while Jeremiah Crawford was named the king. At right, Veronica Szczerowski received the honor of RCHS fall homecoming queen, while Tristan Baller earned the title of Mr. Football 2016.