Robert E. Mawn, 91, of Huron Beach passed away September 30, 2016 at Prestige Commons in Chesterfield Township.

He was born September 2, 1925 in Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania to James and Marie (Fagley) Mawn. Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary when his arrangements are finalized.

