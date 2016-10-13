Road commission celebrates 100 years of service to the county

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

The Presque Isle County Road Commission (PICRC) invited local and state dignitaries to join them in celebrating their 100th anniversary by hosting an open house last Friday at the main complex in Rogers City. There was an excellent turnout.

A bronze circular sign, which will signify the first 100 years of service in the county, was unveiled by superintendent/manager Jerry Smigelski, who led a 16-minute program on the front lawn along U.S.-23.

Additionally, State Sen. Jim Stamas presented Smigelski with a plaque signed by Gov. Rick Snyder and himself.

PICRC board chairman Chuck Rhode welcomed the guests and the many road commission retirees in attendance, that numbered about 15 to 20.

Rhode invited everyone to look at the handicap ramps that made the office accessible.

“Our employees did that themselves,” said Rhode. He also invited attendees to view the slide show and historical displays inside the building.

Rhode then introduced county board chairman Carl Altman.

“I would hope that the road commission and the county commission can continue to work together,” said Altman. “They have had a good board here for a number of years, and congratulations to all the people who are currently working here, and those who have worked here before. You guys are doing a good job. Except, if I could get my road paved,” he said, which brought spontaneous laughter from attendees.

“Thanks, Jerry for having us here,” said Altman. “It is appropriate to recognize the road commission for their hard work. You do it well, and you do it quickly.”

Altman turned the proceedings over to Stamas.

“It’s amazing the amount of work that gets accomplished,” said Stamas. “Special thanks to those who worked in the old trucks with no heaters. It is truly appreciated.