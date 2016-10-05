RC takes 3-0 NSL win over Posen

Rogers City used a heavy-hitting attack to power to a 3-0 win over Posen Tuesday. The Hurons took the sets by scores of 25-9, 25-11, 25-7. The match was never in doubt as the visiting Hurons broke out to big leads in each set. An ace from Erika Peacock made it 5-0 in the first set and Taylor Fleming’s kill, one of 16 on the day, started a 7-1 rally that make the score 16-5.

In the second set, Posen played better taking advantage of a few Huron mistakes. Two aces by Cami LaTulip and a kill from Sam Lenard highlighted a rally, which tied the game at 9-9. But then the Hurons caught fire, outscoring Posen 16-2 the rest of the way. Kayla Rabeau served two aces and Fleming’s kill provided the final point as Rogers City went on a 10-0 run to end the set. In the third set, with Rogers City leading 12-6, a block and a kill from Fleming and ace from Peacock started a 13-1 rally to end the game.

Posen coach Laurie Maynard said her team didn’t perform as well as they had in previous matches.

“They were just intimidated by that many hitters. Rogers City had such good height and teamwork,” Maynard said. A switch in the front line made for a better performance in the second set, but she is confident her team will improve play in the future.

Statistically for Posen, LaTulip had 4 blocks. Brooke Ciarkowski had 20 passes and Lenard had 40.

Huron coach Jackie Quaine said her team has excelled in passing, as shown in the Posen match.

“I think passing has so much to do with this. If you get your passes over it is just going to be easier for you as a team,” Quaine said. “They are really clicking together now. We are really working hard on our passing.”

Taylor Fleming led the team with 16 kills and five blocks while Rabeau added five kills, 17 digs and four aces. Hannah Dittmar had nine kills and nine digs and Jayna Hance added 20 digs.

