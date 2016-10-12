RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2016

Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. with

ROLL CALL: PRESENT – Council Members Richard Adair, Kenneth Bielas, Scott McLennan, Gary Nowak, and Mayor Thomas Sobeck.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of September 6, 2016 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $241,988.72 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-3

Nowak/Bielas, that the following Ordinance No. 2016-3, which was introduced for first reading at the September 6, 2016 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective immediately upon the publication, which is September 29, 2016.

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ZONING ORDINANCE REGARDING THE PARKING OR STORAGE OF MOTOR VEHICLES ON A RESIDENTIAL PARCEL.

THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ORDAINS:

Article 3, Section 32-29 B of the City of Rogers City Zoning Ordinance is amended to add the following subsection:

5. Parking or Storage of Motor Vehicles

The outdoor parking or storage of motor vehicles on a parcel used for residential purposes shall be limited to the driveway areas of such parcel. As used in this subsection motor vehicles means automobiles, pickup trucks, sports utility vehicles and motorcycles.

2. Notice of Adoption of this ordinance shall be published within fifteen (15) days of adoption.

3. This ordinance shall be effective on the expiration of seven (7) days after publication of the Notice of Adoption.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-4

Nowak/McLennan, that the following Ordinance No. 2016-4, which was introduced for first reading at the September 6, 2016 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective immediately upon the publication, which is September 29, 2016.

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ZONING ORDINANCE TO REZONE CERTAIN PARCELS FROM B-3 GENERAL BUSINESS TO I-1 LIGHT INDUSTRIAL.

THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ORDAINS:

The Zoning Map of the Rogers City Zoning Ordinance is amended to change the zoning description of the following described parcels from B-3 General Business to I-1 Light Industrial: Parcel 71-150-121-000-014-02, SEC 21, T35N R5E, E 1/2 OF E 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 EXC COM 33 FT S & 214 FT W OF NE COR OF NW 1/4 OF NE 1/4; TH W ALG CEDAR ST 116 FT; TH S 269 FT; TH N 64D E 225 FT TO INT OF US 23, NW’LY ALG SD HWY 200 FT TO POB. **EXC** COM NE COR OF SAID SEC; TH N87D 19M 45S W 1327.85’ ALG N LI OF SAID SEC AND CEN OF CEDAR ST TO NE COR OF SAID W 1/2 OF NE 1/4 TO POB. TH S4D 28M 51S W 105.85’ TO ESLY ROW LI OF US 23; TH N21D 06M 26S W 115.61’ TO SLY LI OF CEDAR ST; TH S87D 19M 45S E 49.96’ ALG SAID SLY LI OF ST TO POB. and Parcel 150-121-000-005-02, SEC 21, T35N R5E, PART OF E 1/2 OF NE 1/4, COM NE COR SEC 21; TH S 87D 22M 12S W 1327.82FT ALG N LI SEC 21; TH S 00D 49M 12S E 486.12FT TO POB; TH ALG W LI OF E 1/2 S 00D 49M 12S E 832.36FT; TH N 52D 24M 21S E 366.45FT TO SWLY ROW LI U.S. 23; TH N 26D 24M 30S W 679.70FT TO POB.

2. Notice of Adoption of this ordinance shall be published within fifteen (15) days of adoption.

3. This ordinance shall be effective on the expiration of seven (7) days after publication of the Notice of Adoption.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:18 p.m.

TERRI L. KOSS, CITY CLERK/TREASURER

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall