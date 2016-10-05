Presque Isle County Road Commission

Condensed Minutes September 19, 2016

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Chairman Charles Rhode called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Charles Rhode, Ronald Bischer, Thomas Catalano.

Also Present: Supt./Mgr Smigelski, Clerk Wirgau, County Road Engineer Straley.

Visitors: Three.

Chairman Rhode asked for a moment of silence to recognize the loss of Michigan State House of Representative (106th District) Peter Pettalia who was fatally injured in a tragic motorcycle accident on September 12, 2016. Representative Pettalia was Chairman of the Michigan Transportation Committee and an advocate for Presque Isle County and Northeast Michigan.

Resolution 2016-5 was adopted recognizing Representative Pettalia’s service and extending condolences to the Pettalia family.

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from September 6, 2016 meetings as presented.

Ayes: All

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Bischer (Catalano) to approve the September 6, 2016 accounts payable in the amount of $151,350.16. Ayes: Bischer, Catalano, Rhode.

Visitors:

Pulawski Township Supervisor Roznowski and Trustee Kroll appeared before the board along with a Pulawski Township property owner to discuss horse-drawn wagon traffic on Pulawski Township roads. Additionally, safety concerns regarding an intersection were discussed and recent completed paving projects were discussed.

Supt./Mgr Report:

• The Posen crew has completed work on the N. Grand Lake culvert replacement including work on the ditch line and slopes.

• Bolen Asphalt will be paving our projects this week.

• Supt./Mgr reported on the annual CRASIF meeting attended last week in Boyne Falls.

• Supt./Mgr, Commissioner Bischer and Clerk Wirgau reported on various sessions attended at the annual Northern/Southern Conference attended last week.

• Onaway crew has been working on S. Porter Road.

• Information was provided regarding the State Maintenance Budget.

New Business:

Vice Chairman Bischer reported on a CRA Commissioner’s meeting attended. Next year’s Commissioner’s Seminar has been set for April 9-11, 2017 in Bay City.

Supt./Mgr. Smigelski discussed upcoming task force meeting, a task force workshop and the need for a public hearing for expenditure of MAP21 funds.

A motion was approved to set a public hearing for Monday, October 24, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. to receive comments on the expenditure of MAP21 funding.

Ayes: All.

County Road Engineer Straley gave a brief report on upcoming 451 Highway projects.

There being no further business it was moved by Bischer (Catalano) to adjourn the meeting at 10:45 a.m.

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.