Posen Consolidated

School District No. 9

Board of Education

Meeting Minutes

A regular monthly meeting of the Board of Education of the Posen Consolidated School District #9 was held on Monday, September 19, 2016 in the High School Library. Board President Kenneth Wozniak called the School Board Meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Members Present: Kenneth Wozniak, Dennis Budnick, Danielle Kowalski, Jesse Chappa and Brian Konieczny.

Members Absent: Andrew Stone, Anna Soik.

Also Present: Michelle Wesner, Superintendent/Principal, Alletta Misiak, Recording Secretary.

Visitors: Mary Vratanina, COP-ESD and Jordan Spence, Alpena News.

Moved and supported to accept the minutes of the regular monthly meeting of August 22, 2016.

Ayes: All. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Moved and supported to approve the bills for the 2016-2017 school year.

Motion passed by a roll call vote: Ayes: All. Nays: None.

Moved and supported to approve the bills for the Sinking Fund as presented.

Motion passed by a roll call vote: Ayes: All. Nays: None.

Communications

Mary Vratanina from COP-ESD gave a presentation on the programs they offer to the schools in our ESD.

As of September 16 we have 223 students in K-12. Six foreign exchange students.

Old Business

Student Passes for Athletic events are going over good for $25.00 a student can get into all the athletic events and they get a Viking T-Shirt.

MASB School Board Staff Evaluation training – 3 to 4-hour training. The Board is looking at Monday, October 17, 2016. Mrs. Wesner will get back to the Board to make sure the date is ok with MASB.

Administrator’s Report (Mrs. Wesner)

Moved and supported to ratify the support staff contract as presented.

Motion passed by the following roll call vote: Ayes: All. Nays: None.

Moved and supported to go into Executive Session to discuss Administrative Contracts.

Ayes: All. Nays: None. Time: 6:53 p.m.

New Business

Moved and supported to approve the contract for Ms. Alletta Misiak, Business Manager, as discussed in executive session.

Motion passed by the following roll call vote: Ayes: All. Nays: None.

Moved and supported to approve the contract for Mrs. Lucia Bruski, Administrative Assistant as discussed in Executive Session.

Motion passed by the following roll call vote: Ayes: All. Nays: None.

Moved and supported to approve the contract for Mrs. Michelle Wesner, Superintendent, as discussed in Executive Session.

Motion passed by the following roll call vote: Ayes: All. Nays: None.

Information Items

Lucia Bruski will be attending the Pupil Accounting Conference in Boyne Falls September 19 – September 21.

Michelle Wesner will be attending the Superintendents Conference in Traverse City on Thursday, September 22.

Meeting Opened to Visitors – Two

Moved and supported to adjourn the regular meeting.

Ayes: All. Nays: None. Time 6:59 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Jesse Chappa, Recording Secretary

Board Of Education Posen

Consolidated School District No. 9