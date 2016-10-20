Planning meetings set for next week

Planning for the future of Rogers City’s Waterfront

[Rogers City, Mich.] – On September 14, more than 80 Rogers City residents met at the Rogers City Theater to discuss the future of the city’s waterfront. The Rogers City community is now invited to the next phase of the case study.

From October 25 to 27, the city and project team will host a three-day planning meeting, or “design charrette,” to identify a shared vision for the community’s waterfront.

Three public events and several technical meetings are scheduled. Participants will explore ways to further distinguish Rogers City as a unique waterfront community and destination.

Public Events for the Sustainable Harbor Design Charrette

Day 1: October 25

6 – 8 p.m.

Public Input Workshop

Day 2: October 26 6 – 8 p.m.

Open House: Selecting a Preferred Option

Day 3: October 27

4 – 6 p.m.

Public “Work in Progress” Session for Rogers City Waterfront

Evening events are held at the Presque Isle District Library, Rogers City, 181 E. Erie St.

Charrette team open studio at City Hall, Rogers City, 193 E. Michigan Avenue on October 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What to Expect

On day one of the charrette, participants will identify several specific planning options for the waterfront and surroundings. During the open house on day two, participants will view visual depictions of the options identified on day one and will work towards a preferred option for the waterfront and surroundings. Day three will provide a review of the “work-in-progress” vision to ensure the research team accurately captured community preferences put forth throughout the process.

The research team will then return in several weeks with the community’s refined vision and supporting materials before delivering planning resources to the community.

Participants in the charrette will have the opportunity to consider many characteristics of the community including accessibility, available dockage, retail and service amenities, parks and recreation, aesthetic values, and finances. Each of these characteristics is important in positioning Rogers City as an environmentally, socially, and economically secure harbor community.

The research team will be stationed at the City Hall city council chambers through much of Wednesday and Thursday to develop visual and technical supporting materials for the preferred option. If you are unable to attend the evening open houses or are interested in the charrette process, you are welcome to visit the research team at City Hall between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

All Rogers City residents are encouraged to participate. Refreshments will be available for the three public sessions and no registration is required.

Sessions will take place at the Presque Isle District Library meeting room at 181 E. Erie Street, Rogers City.

For more information on the project, visit: www.miseagrant.umich.edu/smallharborsustainability.

Additional Contacts:

Dr. Donald Carpenter, P.E. Project Manager

Lawrence Technological University

carpenter@ltu.edu (248) 204-2549

Mark Breederland

Educator & Facilitator

Michigan Sea Grant Extension

breederl@msu.edu

(231) 922-4628

Dan Leonard

Northeast region Community Assistance Team

Michigan Economic Development Corporation

Leonardd6@michigan.org

(989) 387-4467