PIC General election
GENERAL ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That a General Election will be held:
IN THE
City of Rogers City, City of Onaway and the Townships of the
COUNTY OF PRESQUE ISLE, STATE OF MICHIGAN
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2016
AT THE PLACES OF HOLDING THE ELECTION IN SAID CITY/TOWNSHIP AS INDICATED BELOW, VIZ:
POLLING LOCATIONS:
Allis Township
TOWNSHIP HALL
20018 W. 638 Hwy.
Onaway, MI 49779
Megan Jankowski, Clerk
(989) 306-3923
Bearinger Township
TOWNSHIP HALL
17034 Town Hall Hwy
Millersburg, MI 49759
Beverly Rossetto, Clerk
(989) 938-6258
Bismarck Township
TOWNSHIP HALL
7662 Claus Rd
Hawks, MI 49743
Shelby Schwiesow, Clerk
(989) 734-2625
Belknap Township
1720 W. 638 Hwy
Hawks, MI 49743
Terry L. Basel, Clerk
(989) 734-3694
Case Township
TOWNSHIP HALL
5561 Main St.
Millersburg, MI 49759
Diane Lewis, Clerk
(989) 733-4101
Krakow Township
TOWNSHIP HALL
12022 Bolton Rd.
Posen, MI 49776
Elaine M. Misiak, Clerk
(989) 766-8804
Metz Township
TOWNSHIP HALL
9385 Co. Road 441
Posen, MI 49776
Nancy Kandow, Clerk
(989) 766-8087
Moltke Township
TOWNSHIP HALL
5928 M-68 Hwy.
Rogers City, MI 49779
Beth LaLonde, Clerk
(989) 734-4205
North Allis Township
TOWNSHIP HALL
1940 M-211 Hwy.
Onaway, MI 49765
Roberta Northcott, Clerk
(989) 733-2765
Ocqueoc Township
TOWNSHIP HALL
14101 North Allis Hwy
Millersburg, MI 49759
Pamela Schaedig, Clerk
(989) 733-8238
Posen Township
TOWNSHIP HALL(Comm. Center)
10813 N. Michigan Ave.
Posen, MI 49776
Judy Szczerowski, Clerk
(989) 766-2768
Presque Isle Township
TOWNSHIP HALL
12653 E. Grand Lake Rd.
Presque Isle, MI 49777
Cynthia Paavola, Clerk
(989) 595-2752
Pulawski Township
COUNCIL ON AGING
6520 Darga Hwy.
Posen, MI 49776
Marie Wozniak, Clerk
(989) 766-2547
Rogers Township
TOWNSHIP HALL
2442 Co. Road 451
Rogers City, MI 49779
Donna Hopp, Clerk
(989) 734-4240
City of Onaway
CITY HALL (Old Courthouse)
20774 State St.
Onaway, MI 49765
Kelli Stockwell, Clerk
(989) 733-8313
City of Rogers City
R.C.H.S. Gymnasium
1033 W. Huron Ave.
Rogers City, MI 49779
Terri Koss, Clerk
(989) 734-2191
FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING OFFICERS OF THE VARIOUS PARTIES TO PARTISAN OFFICES AND FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING OFFICERS TO NONPARTISAN OFFICES,VIZ:
PRESIDENTIAL Electors of President and Vice-President of the United States
CONGRESSIONAL United States Senator, Representative in Congress
LEGISLATIVE Representative in State Legislature
STATE BOARDS Member of the State Board of Education, Regent of the University of Michigan, Trustee of Michigan State University, Governor of Wayne State University
COUNTY Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk, Treasurer, Register of Deeds, Drain Commissioner, Surveyor, County Commissioner
TOWNSHIP Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer, Trustee
JUDICIAL Justice of Supreme Court, Justice of Supreme Court Incumbent-Partial Term, Judge of Court of Appeals Incumbent, Judge of Circuit Court Incumbent
CITY Onaway – City Commission
VILLAGE Village of Posen, Village of Millersburg– President, Trustee
LOCAL SCHOOL Alpena Public Schools –Board of Education Member
DISTRICT Hillman Community Schools – Trustee Board of Education
Onaway Area Community Schools – Trustee Board of Education
Posen Consolidated School District No. 9 – Trustee Board of Education
Rogers City Area Schools – Trustee Board of Education
COMMUNITY COLLEGE Alpena Community College – Member Board of Trustees
DISTRICT
ALSO TO VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING PROPOSITIONS IN THE JURISDICTIONS INDICATED:
COUNTY-WIDE PROPOSAL
PROPOSITION FOR HISTORICAL PRESERVATION MILLAGE
This proposal is for a new millage and will permit the County to levy up to 0.25 mills ($0.25 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) to provide funds for historical preservation services in Presque Isle County.
Shall the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be imposed by the County of Presque Isle, State of Michigan, against taxable property in the County be increased by 0.25 mills ($0.25 per $1,000 of
taxable value) on the taxable value of such property for a period of five (5) years, 2016 through 2020, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for historical preservation services in Presque Isle County, to preserve Presque Isle County’s rich and vibrant history, educate the public, conduct programs and projects, operate and maintain museums, and provide such other services as may be necessary to perform historical preservation activities? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $196,700 for Presque Isle County.
THE FOLLOWING LOCAL PROPOSAL WILL BE VOTED ON IN THE TOWNSHIPS OF BELKNAP, BISMARCK, MOLTKE, ROGERS and the CITY OF ROGERS CITY:
FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATION MILLAGE PROPOSAL
Shall the Rogers City Area Fire Department Authority levy an ad valorem tax of not more than one mill ($1.00 on each $1000 of taxable value) against all taxable property within the limits of the Rogers City Area Fire Department Authority for the purpose of funding the operation of and capital equipment, facilities and improvements for the Rogers City Area Fire Department Authority and its provision of fire protection and other emergency health and safety services as authorized by Section 12 of Act 57 of the Public Acts of 1988, as amended, being MCl 124.612 and shall the Authority levy such millage for said purpose for the years of 2017 through 2020, inclusive, (a four year period beginning with the tax levy on 12/01/2017 and ending with the tax levy on 12/01/2020)?
It is estimated that one mill would generate revenue in the amount of $191,334.00 in the first year. The proposed millage is a renewal of a previously authorized millage. The previously authorized millage will expire with the 12/01/2016 tax levy.
AND TO VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING PROPOSALS IN THE TOWNSHIPS OF PRESQUE ISLE AND KRAKOW
ALPENA-MONTMORENCY-ALCONA EDUCATIONAL SERVICE DISTRICT
SPECIAL EDUCATION MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL
1.3318 MILLS FOR 10 YEARS
Full text of the ballots proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Alpena-Montmorency-Alcona Educational Service District, 2118 U.S. 23 South, Alpena, Michigan 49707-4542, telephone: (989) 354-3101
PERSONS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS AS DEFINED BY THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT
SHOULD CONTACT THE APPROPRIATE CLERK’S OFFICE.
VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE IN ALTERNATIVE FORMATS (AUDIO AND BRAILLE).
THE POLLS of said election will be open at 7:00 a.m. and
will remain open until 8:00 p.m. of said day of election.
THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN AS REQUIRED BY LAW (MCL 168.653a)
Ann Marie Main
Presque Isle County Clerk/Election Coordinator