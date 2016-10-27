PIC General election

GENERAL ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That a General Election will be held:

IN THE

City of Rogers City, City of Onaway and the Townships of the

COUNTY OF PRESQUE ISLE, STATE OF MICHIGAN

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2016

AT THE PLACES OF HOLDING THE ELECTION IN SAID CITY/TOWNSHIP AS INDICATED BELOW, VIZ:

POLLING LOCATIONS:

Allis Township

TOWNSHIP HALL

20018 W. 638 Hwy.

Onaway, MI 49779

Megan Jankowski, Clerk

(989) 306-3923

Bearinger Township

TOWNSHIP HALL

17034 Town Hall Hwy

Millersburg, MI 49759

Beverly Rossetto, Clerk

(989) 938-6258

Bismarck Township

TOWNSHIP HALL

7662 Claus Rd

Hawks, MI 49743

Shelby Schwiesow, Clerk

(989) 734-2625

Belknap Township

1720 W. 638 Hwy

Hawks, MI 49743

Terry L. Basel, Clerk

(989) 734-3694

Case Township

TOWNSHIP HALL

5561 Main St.

Millersburg, MI 49759

Diane Lewis, Clerk

(989) 733-4101

Krakow Township

TOWNSHIP HALL

12022 Bolton Rd.

Posen, MI 49776

Elaine M. Misiak, Clerk

(989) 766-8804

Metz Township

TOWNSHIP HALL

9385 Co. Road 441

Posen, MI 49776

Nancy Kandow, Clerk

(989) 766-8087

Moltke Township

TOWNSHIP HALL

5928 M-68 Hwy.

Rogers City, MI 49779

Beth LaLonde, Clerk

(989) 734-4205

North Allis Township

TOWNSHIP HALL

1940 M-211 Hwy.

Onaway, MI 49765

Roberta Northcott, Clerk

(989) 733-2765

Ocqueoc Township

TOWNSHIP HALL

14101 North Allis Hwy

Millersburg, MI 49759

Pamela Schaedig, Clerk

(989) 733-8238

Posen Township

TOWNSHIP HALL(Comm. Center)

10813 N. Michigan Ave.

Posen, MI 49776

Judy Szczerowski, Clerk

(989) 766-2768

Presque Isle Township

TOWNSHIP HALL

12653 E. Grand Lake Rd.

Presque Isle, MI 49777

Cynthia Paavola, Clerk

(989) 595-2752

Pulawski Township

COUNCIL ON AGING

6520 Darga Hwy.

Posen, MI 49776

Marie Wozniak, Clerk

(989) 766-2547

Rogers Township

TOWNSHIP HALL

2442 Co. Road 451

Rogers City, MI 49779

Donna Hopp, Clerk

(989) 734-4240

City of Onaway

CITY HALL (Old Courthouse)

20774 State St.

Onaway, MI 49765

Kelli Stockwell, Clerk

(989) 733-8313

City of Rogers City

R.C.H.S. Gymnasium

1033 W. Huron Ave.

Rogers City, MI 49779

Terri Koss, Clerk

(989) 734-2191

FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING OFFICERS OF THE VARIOUS PARTIES TO PARTISAN OFFICES AND FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING OFFICERS TO NONPARTISAN OFFICES,VIZ:

PRESIDENTIAL Electors of President and Vice-President of the United States

CONGRESSIONAL United States Senator, Representative in Congress

LEGISLATIVE Representative in State Legislature

STATE BOARDS Member of the State Board of Education, Regent of the University of Michigan, Trustee of Michigan State University, Governor of Wayne State University

COUNTY Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk, Treasurer, Register of Deeds, Drain Commissioner, Surveyor, County Commissioner

TOWNSHIP Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer, Trustee

JUDICIAL Justice of Supreme Court, Justice of Supreme Court Incumbent-Partial Term, Judge of Court of Appeals Incumbent, Judge of Circuit Court Incumbent

CITY Onaway – City Commission

VILLAGE Village of Posen, Village of Millersburg– President, Trustee

LOCAL SCHOOL Alpena Public Schools –Board of Education Member

DISTRICT Hillman Community Schools – Trustee Board of Education

Onaway Area Community Schools – Trustee Board of Education

Posen Consolidated School District No. 9 – Trustee Board of Education

Rogers City Area Schools – Trustee Board of Education

COMMUNITY COLLEGE Alpena Community College – Member Board of Trustees

DISTRICT

ALSO TO VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING PROPOSITIONS IN THE JURISDICTIONS INDICATED:

COUNTY-WIDE PROPOSAL

PROPOSITION FOR HISTORICAL PRESERVATION MILLAGE

This proposal is for a new millage and will permit the County to levy up to 0.25 mills ($0.25 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) to provide funds for historical preservation services in Presque Isle County.

Shall the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be imposed by the County of Presque Isle, State of Michigan, against taxable property in the County be increased by 0.25 mills ($0.25 per $1,000 of

taxable value) on the taxable value of such property for a period of five (5) years, 2016 through 2020, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for historical preservation services in Presque Isle County, to preserve Presque Isle County’s rich and vibrant history, educate the public, conduct programs and projects, operate and maintain museums, and provide such other services as may be necessary to perform historical preservation activities? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $196,700 for Presque Isle County.

THE FOLLOWING LOCAL PROPOSAL WILL BE VOTED ON IN THE TOWNSHIPS OF BELKNAP, BISMARCK, MOLTKE, ROGERS and the CITY OF ROGERS CITY:

FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATION MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Shall the Rogers City Area Fire Department Authority levy an ad valorem tax of not more than one mill ($1.00 on each $1000 of taxable value) against all taxable property within the limits of the Rogers City Area Fire Department Authority for the purpose of funding the operation of and capital equipment, facilities and improvements for the Rogers City Area Fire Department Authority and its provision of fire protection and other emergency health and safety services as authorized by Section 12 of Act 57 of the Public Acts of 1988, as amended, being MCl 124.612 and shall the Authority levy such millage for said purpose for the years of 2017 through 2020, inclusive, (a four year period beginning with the tax levy on 12/01/2017 and ending with the tax levy on 12/01/2020)?

It is estimated that one mill would generate revenue in the amount of $191,334.00 in the first year. The proposed millage is a renewal of a previously authorized millage. The previously authorized millage will expire with the 12/01/2016 tax levy.

AND TO VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING PROPOSALS IN THE TOWNSHIPS OF PRESQUE ISLE AND KRAKOW

ALPENA-MONTMORENCY-ALCONA EDUCATIONAL SERVICE DISTRICT

SPECIAL EDUCATION MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

1.3318 MILLS FOR 10 YEARS

Full text of the ballots proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Alpena-Montmorency-Alcona Educational Service District, 2118 U.S. 23 South, Alpena, Michigan 49707-4542, telephone: (989) 354-3101

PERSONS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS AS DEFINED BY THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

SHOULD CONTACT THE APPROPRIATE CLERK’S OFFICE.

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE IN ALTERNATIVE FORMATS (AUDIO AND BRAILLE).

THE POLLS of said election will be open at 7:00 a.m. and

will remain open until 8:00 p.m. of said day of election.

THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN AS REQUIRED BY LAW (MCL 168.653a)

Ann Marie Main

Presque Isle County Clerk/Election Coordinator