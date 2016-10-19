James C. Martin, “Jim”, 79, of Afton, died at home Sunday, October 16, 2016. The son of John James and Noreen Faye (LaFortune) Martin, Jim was born May 24, 1937 at the Martin family homestead in Walker Township. He married Louella J. Groulx in Millersburg June 6, 1957.

Jim’s working career was spent mainly in the forests of northern Michigan. Working for many years as a skidder operator and retiring in 2010, Jim was employed by Sidell Forest Products and Archie Stevens Forest Products. He was a longtime member of Tower Baptist Church.

A man who enjoyed life’s simple pleasures, Jim was content spending time at his cabin out in the woods. He loved watching the birds, feeding the chipmunks and working in his garden. A lifelong resident of Afton, Jim was very familiar with the woods and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a quiet man, humble and easy- going, yet had a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. Above all, Jim loved his family with all his heart.

Surviving Jim are his wife of nearly 60 years, Louella Martin of Afton; daughters, Debora Kay Price of Tower, Shirley Marie (Randy) Dennis of Flora, Illinois, Diana Jean Martin and Linda Sue Martin, both of Afton; as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jim also leaves sisters, Florence Hilliker of Afton, Lois Dell, Dorie Martin and Donna Kurburski, all of Petoskey; brothers, Carl (Raylyn) and Jack Martin, both of Afton, Jerry of Alanson, Floyd of Onaway and Ronnie Martin of Indian River; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Lori Ann; and brother, Kenny Martin.

Memorial visitation was held at the Chagnon Funeral Home Wednesday, October 19, from 4 – 8 p.m. A memorial service will follow today (Thursday, October 20) at 10 a.m. at the Tower Baptist Church. The Rev. William Bump will officiate. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Jim to Tower Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared with Jim’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.