Hurons, top Mio; Onaway comes back on Posen in football action

A sluggish first half gave way to a strong second half of a 28-14 win for the Huron varsity football team in Mio last week. The final road game puts the Hurons in position to make a bid for the MHSAA playoffs, if their winning streak continues. First up is a game with Whittemore-Prescott Friday at 7 p.m. on the home field. The Cardinals (3-3) have had an up and down 2016 season much like the Hurons. Whittemore won its first two games over Mio 36-6 and Tawas (4-1) 20-6 before losing to a team

Rogers City beat in Oscoda (3-3). Whittemore then beat winless Atlanta before close losses to 5-1 teams in Alcona (22-16) and AuGres 22-20.

LAST WEEK in Mio, Rogers City came on strong in the second half, after leading 6-0 at halftime. As in the 62-34 win against Oscoda in week five, Rogers City used big plays to spark the offense.

“We came out flat right away. We were really flat. Our passing game was off right away. Finally we got clicking together as a team and they started making their blocks, which they weren’t doing in the first half. And we started getting more pressure on their quarterback,” said coach Cory Malocha after the game.

Saturday’s football game in the rain of Onaway truly was a tale of two halves. The Posen Vikings won the first half taking a 12-0 lead into halftime against the host Onaway Cardinals. That came before a 32-point performance by the Cards in the second half capping a 32-12 comeback win.

“We talked about playing great defense and holding on to the ball all week and we didn’t do that in the second half,” said Posen coach Greg Pietsch. “Onaway did, and that was the outcome.”

When the running game stalled for Onaway in the first half, they went to the air in the second half.

“Tonight our passing game came alive in the second half. Our running game slowed down but our passing game was good in the second half. We went to the air and a couple of those plays were working so we kept using them,” said Onaway coach Jim Cleaver.

