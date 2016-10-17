Too much rain for the drains to handle caused temporary flooding on Third Street. The flooding lasted only a few minutes, as city workers cleaned storm drains to ease the problem. (Photos by Richard Lamb)
Local News 

Heavy rains hit county

Editor
Skies turned dark as night during the first few minutes of Monday's storm.
Skies turned dark as night during the first few minutes of Monday’s storm. This photo was taken at 10 a.m. (Photo by Richard Lamb)

Heavy rain came with thunderstorms Monday morning in the county. The downpour hit Rogers City around 9:45 a.m. and lasted for about 45 minutes. City workers scrambled to clean storms drains to let the water go down. Third Street had several large puddles coming up to about half of vehicles’ tires as they made their way down the roadway.

One of the deepest puddles came in front of the Lighthouse Restaurant during Monday morning's heavy rain. (Photos by Richard Lamb)
One of the deepest puddles came in front of the Lighthouse Restaurant during Monday morning’s heavy rain. (Photos by Richard Lamb)

Schools were let out at noon due to the flooding of the elementary school kitchen. Since they could not serve lunch, the children must be sent home, according to school emergency text sent to parents at 10:54 a.m.

The storm system, which stretched from northern Ontario through southern Michigan, brought thunder and lightning along with high winds through the morning hours. As of 11 a.m. the storm moved out into the waters of Lake Huron. Another smaller squall is expected to hit the county early this afternoon.

Too much rain for the drains to handle caused temporary flooding on Third Street. The flooding lasted only a few minutes, as city workers cleaned storm drains to ease the problem. (Photos by Richard Lamb)
Too much rain for the drains to handle caused temporary flooding on Third Street. The flooding lasted only a few minutes, as city workers cleaned storm drains to ease the problem. (Photos by Richard Lamb)

 

City workers worked quickly to clear storm drains during Monday's quick, heavy rain storm. (Photo by Richard Lamb)
City workers worked quickly to clear storm drains during Monday’s quick, heavy rain storm. (Photo by Richard Lamb)