Harry Owen Walter, 76, of Millersburg passed away at home Tuesday, October 4, 2016.

He was born January 15, 1940 in Rogers City to Frank and Harriet (Paull) Walter.

Harry served in the United States Army during the first part of the Vietnam War. On June 23, 1962 he married Patricia Eileen Gelo in Detroit. He retired after many years of being a heavy equipment operator in the gravel industry. He enjoyed wood working and building many different projects in his free time. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by three children, Barry Walter, Beth Koel and Lynne (Lish) Budnik; six grandchildren, Cassie (Brandon Cook) Bruning, Megan (Randy) Brege, Tricia (Isaac) Kowalski, Amanda (Cameron Miller) Walter, Kayla Walter and Cameron Freed; six great-grandchildren, Bethany Bruning, Bradley Bruning, Kaiden Miller, Henry Brege, Maxton Miller and Troy Brege; and a brother, Robert (Merilee) Walter; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents, Frank and Harriet; two sisters, Jean and Luella; and son-in-law, Brent Koel.

Graveside services will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 16 at Riverside Cemetery with Reverends Greg and Karen Zurakowski officiating. The Onaway VFW Post 5857 will accord military honors immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be given to the Posen Sports Boosters or Hospice of the Sunrise Shore in memory of Harry Walter.

