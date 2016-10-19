Florence H. Styes went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, October 17, 2016 at Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord. She was born to Edward and Hazel (Stover) Sidell June 1, 1931 in Imlay City and at the age of 13 moved to the Onaway area. Florence worked at the local Dime Store and the garment factory in Onaway. She met and married LeRoy Styes May 21, 1955 at the Onaway First Baptist Church.

Being a mom was one of Florence’s greatest accomplishments. She was an excellent cook and baker and for many years spent much time canning from her garden for her family.

Florence had a strong Christian faith. She spent many hours listening to music and reading her Bible. One of her favorite evangelists was Billy Graham.

Over the years Florence enjoyed winter, snowmobiling as a family and snow days at home with her children.

Her favorite holiday was Christmas as she loved decorating and buying gifts for others. Florence had a love of antiques, garage sales and collecting salt and pepper shakers. One of her greatest joys was the family dogs and “grand-dogs”, which she kept special treats in her pockets for. During her final years Florence grew close to her caregivers, Holly Tulgestke and Tim Brown.

Surviving Florence are her four children, Craig (Cheryl) Styes of Tower, Tracy, Gill (Alicia), and Renee Styes, all of Afton; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters, Marie Northrop, Gladys Upleger, and Beulah (Arden) McNeil; brother, Martin Sidell; three sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. Florence was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, LeRoy Styes; her parents; and five brothers, Edward, Harvey, Lawrence, Earl and Charles Sidell.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tower Thursday, October 20, at 2 p.m. Arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.