Elaine Caroline Klein, of Rogers City, went to Heaven Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at Boardman Glens in Traverse City.

The daughter of Albert and Zelda (Luebke) Schroeder was born September 18, 1926 in Rogers City. Elaine recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends. She spent her entire life in Rogers City and graduated from Rogers City High School. After graduation she worked at the Presque Isle Bank.

On May 24, 1947 she married Melbourne Klein, also of Rogers City, at St. John Lutheran Church, by Reverend Louis A. Linn. Soon after marriage, Elaine and Mel became the owners of Mel’s Market in Rogers City. Together they operated the business until the time of Mel’s retirement.

During her lifetime, Elaine enjoyed sewing, watching Detroit Tigers baseball, Michigan State Spartans, bowling, playing spitzer, fishing with Mel on Long Lake and spending time with family and friends.

Elaine and Mel enjoyed picking wild huckleberries and Elaine made the most delicious huckleberry pie. Upon Mel’s retirement they had a great time traveling to Hawaii, Las Vegas, Spain, Australia (where Mel spent his time while in the Navy), New Zealand, and various other places in the United States, and visiting their children.

Upon Mel’s passing, Elaine continued to lead a full life with her many friends and granddaughter Mindy in Rogers City.

Elaine leaves behind her children, two daughters Darcy McClure (Joe Chernouski), of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin and Steffi (Bob) Workman of Saginaw; a son Dr. Jay (Linda) Klein of Traverse City; grandchildren Jeremy Schaudt (Shannon DeMars), Mindy (Kyle) Bruning, Zachary (Lisa) Workman, Chad Workman, Dr. Benjamin (Cassie) Workman, and Kasey (Kevin) Hagler; great-grandchildren, who loved their great-gramma so much, are Madison and Tyler Schaudt, Makenzie and Morgan Bruning, Isabella, Collin, and Teague Workman and Zayla Hagler.

Elaine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Mel; her parents, a grandson Timothy Schaudt; and a brother, Donald.

Elaine spent the last three years of her life at Boardman Lake Glens in Traverse City. During that time she was cared for by her son Jay and the loving staff at Brigadoon and made many new friends.

A memorial Service for Elaine will take place December 3, 2016 at Hentkowski Funeral Home in Rogers City.

Visitation with family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until the noon service with Pastor Eric Voigt officiating. Online condolences may be sent to Hentkowskifuneral.com.

Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City, Hospice of Michigan or a charity of friend’s choice.