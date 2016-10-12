Doreen L. Tupa, 72, lifelong resident of Onaway, died at home Sunday, October 9, 2016. The daughter of Richard and Velma May (Collins) McNeil, Doreen was born September 8, 1944 in Cheboygan. She married George M. Tupa Jr. June 15, 1967 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onaway.

Doreen retired in 1994 from the United Auto Workers Education Center at Black Lake where she had worked as a clerk for many years. She was a longtime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onaway and a quilter with the Thunder Bay Quilting Guild in Atlanta. Besides quilting, Doreen loved to spend the day shopping and going out for lunch or dinner. She enjoyed watching reality television shows, especially shows about living in Alaska. A devoted wife and mother, Doreen was very caring and giving.

Surviving Doreen is her husband of 49 years, George Tupa; daughter, Amy Tupa of Onaway; brothers, Arden (Beulah) McNeil of Cheboygan, Marvin (Liz) McNeil of Lakeland, Florida, and Dr. Malcolm (Sheila) McNeil of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; sister, Shirley Bowyer of Kawkawlin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Doreen was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Gerald McNeil.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onaway today (Thursday, October 13) at 11 a.m. The Rev. Roger Kilponen will officiate. Doreen’s final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tower. Condolences may be shared with Doreen’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.