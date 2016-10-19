Dennis Bruce Moran age 81 of Rogers City passed peacefully at home on October 18, 2016. He was born January 27, 1935 in Ludington to Allison and Alma (Hansen) Moran.

A memorial gathering will take place at the Beck Funeral Home this Sunday, October 23nd from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Friends Together or Hospice of the Sunrise Shore. Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary when his arrangements are finalized. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org