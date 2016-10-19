Dennis Bruce Moran
Dennis Bruce Moran age 81 of Rogers City passed peacefully at home on October 18, 2016. He was born January 27, 1935 in Ludington to Allison and Alma (Hansen) Moran.
A memorial gathering will take place at the Beck Funeral Home this Sunday, October 23nd from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Friends Together or Hospice of the Sunrise Shore. Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary when his arrangements are finalized. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org