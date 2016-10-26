Dennis B. Moran, 81, of Rogers City died peacefully at home in the afternoon of October 18, 2016 following a short bout with cancer.

He was born January 27, 1935 in Ludington to Allison and Alma (Hansen) Moran.

Denny enter the United States Air Force toward the latter part of the Korean War. After the service he returned to Michigan and took up residence around the Grand Rapids area. In the summer of 1991 he and his family relocated to Rogers City and purchased the Presque Isle Motel. Denny fell in love with Rogers City, the people and the sense of community that is all but lost in many parts of the world. He saw a certain beauty in this small town and felt a compulsion, almost a personal obligation to leave this town, this community, better than he had found it.

Many people know Denny by the many hats he wore. As an active member of the community, one may know him from his work with tourism, building houses for Habitat for Humanity or maybe the good works done through the Masonic Lodge or one of the many other civic organizations he left his mark on throughout the years. Perhaps you know him as the friendly man walking around town (a smile is contagious), or as “Oops” the clown. Maybe you even brought your little ones out at Christmas when he would dress up as your local Santa Claus (don’t tell the kids…). He self-appointed himself as Rogers City’s “goodwill ambassador”, yet, many simply know him as the “Bike Man”. However you know him, he was a friend to all, young and old. What a remarkable life. We were so fortunate to have shared our life together.

Surviving Dennis is his loving wife of 52 years, Cheryl Moran; sister, Patricia Flaim of Davison; two sons, Curtis (Kristine) Moran of Allendale and Shawn (Heather) Moran of Alpena; seven grandchildren, Travis Thornton, Madison Thornton, Curtis (Lauren) Moran, Tyler (Melissa) Moran, Ashley Moran, Derrick Hincka and Nathan Bruder; and three great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Gavin and Kenleigh; sister-in-law, Beverly Moran of Sparta; and daughter-in-law, Carrie Thornton of Hawks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allison and Alma Moran; brother, Ted Moran; and a son, Michael Thornton.

A memorial gathering took place at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, October 23.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Hospice of the Sunrise Shore or Friends Together of Alpena. We are eternally grateful to each and every one of you.

